3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian forward Mohammed Polo has expressed doubts about Otto Addo's readiness for his role as head coach of the Black Stars.

Addo was reinstated as the head coach of the Ghana national team in March 2024, succeeding Chris Hughton after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite claims of a thorough selection process, Polo has raised concerns about whether Addo was adequately prepared for the position.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Polo criticized the decision to reappoint Addo, suggesting that he may have been pressured into accepting the job.

"Otto was not even ready. He was forced to take up the job. Those who are ready, give it to them," Polo remarked.

Polo's reservations stem from Addo's mixed results in his initial matches as head coach, which included a defeat to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda in March international friendlies.

As Addo prepares to lead the team through the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June, doubts linger about his readiness to guide the team through crucial fixtures.