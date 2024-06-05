3 hours ago

Ghanaian football legend Mohammed Polo has stressed the importance of the senior national team, the Black Stars, securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, highlighting the significance of their upcoming matches in the qualifying campaign.

As the journey to the tournament recommences, with crucial clashes against Mali and the Central African Republic, Polo, a former AFCON winner with the Black Stars, has emphasized the nation's inability to afford missing out on the 2026 Mundial, which will be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Polo expressed his hopes for the team's success but also warned of consequences if they fail to deliver.

"These players have been assigned to the Black Stars, and while I fervently hope they succeed and will fully support them, they will hear from us if they don't," he asserted.

"Ghana cannot afford to be absent from the World Cup," Polo continued. "With our disappointments in Qatar and AFCON, it's imperative to secure qualification this time around. With five slots available, it's an opportunity we must seize."

Emphasizing the importance of qualification, Polo highlighted the expectations of Ghanaian fans and the need for excellence, which can only be achieved through dedication and hard work.

Currently occupying the 4th spot in Group I with three points from two games, the Black Stars aim to improve their position by securing victories in the upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.