8 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has bid farewell to Southampton as he completes his move to AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old central defender has signed a five-year contract with Monaco, securing his stay with the club until 2028.

Salisu had been playing for Southampton for the past three seasons since joining from Real Valladolid in 2020.

However, after completing his transfer to Monaco, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his former club.

In his heartfelt message, Salisu thanked the Southampton club board, coaches, teammates, and the Saints fans for their support and for providing him with the incredible opportunity to play in England.

He described his time at Southampton as a pleasure and an honor, cherishing the memories, lessons, and great moments he experienced during his tenure with the club.

“After 3 wonderful years at Southampton comes to an end, I want to take a moment to thank the club board, the coaches and my teammates and of course to the Saints Fans!!

“It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club. Today, I say goodbye to Southampton, to the club that gave me the amazing opportunity to play in England, I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that I’ll remember forever.

“Thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family, I wish the club all the best in the future. Thank you with all my heart!! Once a saint, always a Saint.”

Expressing his gratitude, Salisu bid farewell to Southampton, the club that played a significant role in shaping his football career.

He expressed his appreciation for being a part of the "big family" and wished the club all the best for the future.

With the move to AS Monaco, Salisu embarks on a new chapter in his career, and the Ghanaian defender is set to make a mark in the French top-flight league.

As he takes on this new challenge, Southampton fans will remember his contributions and dedication, as he leaves behind a legacy of commitment to the club.