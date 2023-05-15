3 hours ago

Ghanaian international and Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, has penned an emotional message dedicated to the club's supporters in the wake of their painful relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints' departure from the English topflight was confirmed after a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Fulham over the weekend, leaving them with two matches remaining in the season.

Currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings with 24 points, the same number of losses they have endured in 36 games, Southampton's relegation has undoubtedly been a bitter pill to swallow.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Salisu conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. In his message, he also expressed his personal disappointment with the injuries he has faced, which have unfortunately limited his involvement in many of their games.

Despite the challenges, Salisu's gratitude towards the supporters remains intact, reflecting the bond between the players and the passionate Southampton faithful.

As the Saints reflect on their relegation, Mohammed Salisu's message serves as a testament to the unity and resilience within the team, and their determination to bounce back stronger in the future.

The Ghanaian joined the Saints from the Spanish side Real Valladolid in the summer of 2020 and has been a pillar for the St Mary's side.