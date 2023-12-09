5 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made his debut for AS Monaco on Saturday in a French Ligue 1 match against Rennes. Monaco secured a 2-1 away victory at the Roazhon Park in the week 15 fixture.

Salisu, who joined Monaco at the beginning of the season on a five-year deal, had his debut delayed due to a recurring injury.

Monaco's right-back Vanderson opened the scoring in the 51st minute after a goalless first half.

Youssouf Fofana doubled Monaco’s lead in the 85th minute, and Rennes managed a consolation goal in the 90th minute through a penalty from Bourigeaud.

Despite receiving a yellow card in the 62nd minute, Mohammed Salisu played the full duration of the game and was rated 7.6 for his spirited performance.

Salisu will be hoping to stay fit as he aims to make a return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.