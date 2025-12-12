50 minutes ago

Mohammed Salisu has been rewarded for his commanding performance in AS Monaco’s 1–0 win over Galatasaray, earning a place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

The Black Stars centre-back was rock-solid at the Stade Louis-II, shutting down Galatasaray’s attacking threats and keeping Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen quiet throughout the high-stakes clash.

Match Recap



68’ – USA international Folarin Balogun scored the decisive goal to secure Monaco’s victory.



Salisu’s Impact:



"Pocketed" Osimhen with disciplined marking.



Recorded an 8.0 match rating (7.5 in UEFA’s official metrics).



Anchored Monaco’s backline with composure and strength.

Salisu’s Season Stats



Champions League: 5 appearances out of 6 group-stage matches.



All Competitions: 15 appearances, 1 goal.



Form: Established himself as one of Ligue 1’s standout defenders after limited minutes last season under Adi Hütter.

Significance

Salisu’s inclusion in the Team of the Week highlights:



His growing reputation as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1.



His importance to Monaco’s European campaign.



His rising stock ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations.

UEFA Champions League Team of the Week (Week 6)

Salisu’s performance against Galatasaray is another reminder of his Black Stars pedigree and his potential to be a defensive leader for Ghana on the world stage.