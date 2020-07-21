11 minutes ago

Mohammed Salisu is inching closer to English Premier League side Southampton each passing day as the club have triggered his 12 million euros release clause.

The player has himself agreed a four year contract with the saints and it left with just some minor details before the move is announced.

Ralph Hussenhutl's side having been on the trail of the Ghanaian defender and will finally have their man after agreeing to pay his £10.9 million release clause .

Salisu enjoyed a breakthrough season with La Liga club Real Valladolid in the just ended campaign, playing 31 games and scoring a goal for the Purple and Whites.

His outstanding performances saw him attract interest from top clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid but the defender opted for the saints.

French Ligue one side Rennes were very close to a deal but the player had always set his heart on a move to the English Premier League.

Mohammed Salisu joined the youth set up of Real Valladolid in 2017, before gradually paving his way into the first team of the club.