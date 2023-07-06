1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has resumed training with Southampton ahead of the 2023/24 season, displaying a positive mindset and determination to regain his peak physical condition.

Salisu's performance in the previous season was hampered by injuries during the latter half of the league campaign, which had a detrimental impact on both his club and national team aspirations.

These injury setbacks unfortunately led to Salisu's absence from crucial matches for the Black Stars during the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the defender has made significant progress in recent months and is now feeling better.

On Wednesday, July 5, Salisu was observed engaging in gym work alongside his Southampton teammates as part of their pre-season training regimen.

Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League last season, Salisu's contribution will be crucial if he decides to remain with the club for the upcoming campaign in the English Championship.

While Salisu's contract with Southampton runs until June 2024, his future with the club remains uncertain as he could potentially depart during the current transfer window.

Regardless of the outcome, if Salisu continues his journey with the Saints, his presence and skills will be vital in their pursuit of success in the challenging Championship.