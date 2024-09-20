2 hours ago

Mohammed Salisu made an impressive mark in his Champions League debut, helping Monaco secure a 2-1 victory over 10-man Barcelona at the Stade Louis II on Thursday night.

The Ghanaian defender showcased his defensive prowess with four clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles, dominating aerial duels by winning five.

Salisu came close to scoring, rounding off a remarkable performance in this prestigious competition.

Prior to the match, he expressed his excitement, stating, "Yeah, I think this will be my debut in the Champions League, and it's an important game for the team and for me as well, so we need to focus on the game."

Monaco capitalized on an early red card issued to Barcelona's Eric Garcia.

Despite a brief equalizer from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, it was Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena who clinched the victory with a well-taken strike in the 71st minute, marking his own Champions League debut with a memorable goal.

Salisu’s focused display contributed significantly to a historic upset for Monaco against the Spanish giants.