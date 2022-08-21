2 hours ago

Ghanaian center-back Mohammed Salisu helped his Southampton side come from behind to defeat Daniel Amartey's Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The home side Leicester City took the lead in the second half of the game after a barren first half.

James Maddison curled home a beautiful free kick beyond the Southampton wall to score the opener.

The Saints had barely had a chance before that but the introduction of Adams for Sekou Mara after 59 minutes changed the game.

First, he slotted in from seven yards out from Armel Bella-Kotchap's ball after Leicester failed to clear a long throw-in which was effected by Salisu Mohammed.

He waited six months for that goal, having last scored for the Saints in February, but he only had to wait 16 minutes for his next goal.

James Ward-Prowse lofted a cross into the box and Adams, who was born in Leicester, met it with an acrobatic volley which flew past Danny Ward.

Southampton's victory - their first since April - was achieved after fielding the youngest Premier League starting line-up named by any club since May 2017, with an average age of 23 years and 238 days.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy announced a new contract hours before kick-off but he had a quiet game, touching the ball just 11 times.

The Foxes missed defender Wesley Fofana, who watched from the stands with Brendan Rodgers suggesting he was not in the right frame of mind amid links to Chelsea.