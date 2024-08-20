3 hours ago

Indian Super League side Mohammedan SC has extended the contract of Ghanaian centre-back Joseph Adjei, securing his services until 2025.

Adjei, a former Legon Cities player, played a crucial role in leading Mohammedan SC back to the Indian top division.

His impressive performances earned him a new and improved deal with the club.

As a key defender, he is expected to be a central figure in Mohammedan SC's efforts to maintain their top-flight status throughout the upcoming season.

The club announced the extension with enthusiasm, stating, "Guess who’s back to defend and conquer? Welcome Back, Joseph Adjei! No breaking through here!"

Adjei has already joined his teammates for pre-season preparations, ready to contribute to the team’s success.

He will be joined by Ghanaian compatriot Abdul Kadiri Mohammed, who also signed with Mohammedan SC during the summer transfer window.

Adjei’s career has seen him play in various leagues across South Africa, Oman, the United States, and Saudi Arabia before his move to India.