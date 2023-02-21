38 minutes ago

Juventus captain and Brazilian defender Danillo has paid an emotional tribute to his friend and former teammate at FC Porto Christian Atsu.

The pair played together whiles they were teammates at Portuguese giants FC Porto between 2011- 2013 as they broke into the first team together.

Atsu has gone on to play for the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle, Bournemouth but was playing for Hatayspor when tragedy struck while Danillo has also played for the likes of Real Madrid, Man City among others.

Danillo Luis Dasilva in his tribute has recounted some fond memories of the Ghanaian footballer who tragically lost his life in the February 6 Turkey earthquake.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

Moments considered ‘normal’ can teach us great lessons.

“I remember well, our FC Porto lunches or dinners at the Sol Verde hotel, in Espinho, Portugal, where you always ate all the chicken and also the bone. That’s right. The bone.

“We, in our superficiality, always laughed and said: ‘Why so hungry Atsu?!’

“That is until that day, even without having to, and always taking everything lightly and with that wide smile, he explained to us that he had the habit of also eating the bone, because in childhood I learned not to waste anything that I had to eat, because I didn’t know when and what it would be the next meal. Damn, what a gut-punch, if that’s worth the pun.

“Between us, those last days of FC Porto where you asked me for a souvenir shirt saying: ‘When I’m a dad, I’ll tell my kids that one day I played with Danilo. ‘

“Just saying, you were an inspiration without even knowing. I’ll tell my kids that I played and met such a human being like you. Rest well, brother.”