3 hours ago

The Money Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana is urging its members to re-register their merchant SIMs within the one-month ultimatum issued by the Communications Ministry.

The Ministry of Communications last Wednesday, June 7 announced that almost 280,000 merchant SIMs have not been registered, offering fraudsters an opportunity to use them in perpetuating their activities.

The sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, provided an update on the SIM re-registration exercise in Parliament, stating that all unregistered merchant SIMs will be blocked permanently at the end of June 2023.

In a Citi News interview, the general secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfuo asked his members to adhere to the directive.

“For the [Communications] Ministry to give us an extra one month, it is commendable, and so we are going to put in systems to make the whole process simple and also sensitize and encourage members to make it a priority to be able to meet the deadline.”

While addressing Parliament on the re-registration exercise on June 7, the Communications Minister disclosed that over 29.9 million SIM cards had been registered in the just-ended exercise but added that she “was also informed that almost 280,000 merchant SIM cards have not been registered.”

She, therefore, added that the government is giving a one-month ultimatum to enable subscribers with legitimate concerns to go through the registration process to retrieve their numbers.

Source: citifmonline