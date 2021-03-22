4 hours ago

MTN Mobile Money (Momo) users in New Juaben North Municipality have expressed dissatisfaction over the telecommunication's network decision to introduce a valid ID in its cash out transaction, saying it would increase fraudulent activities.

The directive which would take effect from Friday, April 2, 2021 would require customers to present any of the following ID cards -Ghana Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter’s ID, and NHIS before any MoMo cash-out (withdrawal) transaction could be processed to curb MoMo fraud in the country.

However some customers were not happy with the directive, saying carrying the ID cards for MoMo transaction would cause delays.

Madam Matilda Koranteng, a Momo user at Effiduase, said "this is not necessary, the network needs to only upgrade their systems to ensure that customers' funds are safe from scammers rather than asking for a national ID".

She said she diverted to Momo to avoid carrying an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card around but with the idea of carrying IDs around to withdraw money, she would prefer to use an ATM.

James Appiah, a trader at Asokore, questioned what would happen if someone's ID card was missing, adding that with the MoMo, it was easy to send or take money from one's wallet without any difficulty and appealed to MTN to be considerate in their decision to avoid losing customers to other networks.

Abigail Mensah, a resident of Akwadum, indicated that most vendors work with these fraudsters to perpetuate the acts of Momo theft and said, giving IDs to the vendors would give fraudsters access to use their cards in registering new sim cards.