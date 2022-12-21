31 minutes ago

A Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor has been robbed and shot at Big Town, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Kelvin Nii Kpakpo is battling for his life at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital.

The robbery incident was captured on CCTV camera close by.

Eyewitnesses say the robbers were wielding a pump action gun and a pistol at the time they attacked the victim.

According to them, they heard continuous gunshot sounds and followed up to the scene and saw three young men between the ages of 18 and 20 firing indiscriminately.

They also saw the vendor lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, the Central East Police Command are on a manhunt for the robbers.

Source: citifmonline