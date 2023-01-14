3 hours ago

Richard Boadi Abunya, a 29-year-old MoMo vendor from Sehwi Bodi in the Western North Region, is said to have killed himself.

Early on January 13, 2023, Mr. Abunya, who also sold recharge cards, was discovered dead in his room, hanging.

According to information acquired by Adom News, a consumer visited him at home to purchase a recharge card.

He didn't answer when she knocked on his door, attracting the attention of his sister who also came to knock and called his name in vain.

But when his sister barged in, she discovered him dangling with a sponge from the crossing bar.

The man apologized to his family, friends, and loved ones in a note that he left behind before taking his own life.

The letter reads: Sorry Everyone. In life not what you expect comes through, you just have to face the reality of life. I don’t want to disappoint anyone. Love you all. To the family; to all my friends and to the love of my life (Nana).

Only God knows what has caused the saddened pain. Let’s meet once again. Dad, I know you can’t hold this but I don’t want to suffer like my mum. It shall be well everyone. Desmond Abunya, you have my trust, and hustle to hold the family. God bless you all.

The Bodi Police afterwards deposited the body at the mortuary of the Juaboso Government Hospital for additional inquiry.

However, the family has not yet commented on the situation.