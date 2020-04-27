1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has hinted that the Covid-19 alleviation fund released by FIFA to member Associations will be used as operational cost by the country's football governing body and will not be shared to clubs.

Speaking on the distribution mechanism of the $500,000 to be released by the world Football governing body, The Ghana FA communication Director, Henry Asante Twum stated that the money is to enhance the operations of the FA, and not the clubs.

“FIFA said they will release operational funding, taking into account the difficulties member Associations have gone through in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic and decided to release the 2019/2020 funds for the operational cost of $500,000” he told Asempa FM.

“The FA updates its members on operational cost yearly which includes staff Salaries, operations of the FA, maintenance of the FA, amount that goes into communication, publicity, Ghanama Soccer centre of excellence, its a broad area” he said.

Mr Asante Twum maintained that the FA has gone through difficult times within the last two years, and see the release as an opportunity to offload the financial burden of the Association.

“I can say with all authority that the money coming from FIFA is not for clubs, but for the operations of the FA, if the exco in their wisdom decide to support clubs out of the money, so be it” Mr Asante concluded.

Several Ghanaian clubs saw it a sigh a relief when FIFA published it was releasing over 150 million Dollars to membersAssociations across the globe to enhance their operations whiles waiting for the end of the Coronavirus pandemic.