56 minutes ago

The top hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association(GFA ) will be smiling all the way to the bank as congress has approved mammoth month allowances to be paid them.

An adhoc compensation committee was formed by the GFA to determine salaries, allowances and emoluments of the top hierarchy of the GFA.

They have approved that the GFA President should be paid a monthly allowance of GHC12,000 while the Vice President will also take home GHC7,000 while members of the Executive Council will also be paid GHC 4,000 as monthly allowance.

With this new payment, Kurt Okraku will pocket a staggering GHC 144,000 per annum which amounts to $25,000 each year.

For four years he will take home a whooping $100,000 as allowances as the President of the Ghana Football Association.

In 2018, the President of the GFA was receiving GHC4,388 as monthly allowance as compared to Kurt's Staggering GHC12,000 but Exco members which the GFA boss was part of took home an ex-gratia of $15,000 after every four year term which has been scrapped by Kurt's administration.

His vice President Mark Addo will take home GHC7,000($14,500 p.a) which will amount to GHC84,000 per annum while under the erstwhile regime the Veep took home GHC3,494 .

For four years the allowances of the Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo will set the association back at GHC336,000 equivalent to $60,000.

Members of the Executive Council will now take GHC4,000 as monthly allowance a sharp rise from the GHC2,261 under the previous regime.

For four years it will amount to GHC 48,000 which will be $8,314.

MEETING SITTING & TRAVEL ALLOWANCES

Under Kwasi Nyantakyi the GFA President was taking home GHC1,488 as sitting allowance while under Kurt Okraku the GFA President will receive GHC 1,600.

With Kwasi Nyantakyi the GFA boss was taking $300 as domestic/traveling allowance while for International travels they were paid 250 euros each day.

Under the current regime the GFA boss will pocket $500 per day for all international travels.

Vice President will pick home GHC1,400 as meeting sitting allowance which was previously GHC1,322.

For EXCO members, their meeting sitting allowance has now been pegged at GHC1,300 which was previously GHC1,228.