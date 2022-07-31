9 hours ago

One person has died of Monkeypox in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

13 contacts in connection with the confirmed case are being monitored by the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Regional Directorate of the GHS.

The Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi said the confirmed case was identified after an investigation of three suspected Monkeypox cases on July 22, 2022.

“This is the first confirmed case in the region. The confirmed case was seen on the 22nd July, 2022 at the Upper East Regional Hospital with a history of fever, and skin rash. Unfortunately, the case died on 26th July, 2022.

“Samples were taken on the 22nd of July 2022 for confirmation at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra. We received feedback on the 28th July 2022 indicating the sample tested positive for Monkeypox disease”.

Dr. Dzotsi, indicated that his outfit has initiated measures to contain any further spread of the disease.

He stated that, the directorate has increased its surveillance on Monkeypox disease through awareness creation and have actived all health emergency response teams to tackle the disease.

Dr. Dzotsi appealed to residents in the region to avoid all forms of body contacts and report cases of fever and skin rashes to the nearest health facility.

Source: citifmonline