1 hour ago

German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach is set to reward impressive Ghanaian youngster Mordecai Boahene Zuhs a contract extension.

The 17 year old defender's current deal is set to expire this summer but the club have moved swiftly to prevented the talented defender from leaving on a free transfer.

Negotiations between both parties are at an advance stage with a new deal almost agreed and set tro be announced in the coming days.

He joined the youth ranks of the Bundesliga side in 2018 from lower tier side Aachen and has risen through the youth teams to the U-29 where he played nine times scoring a solitary goal.

The German born Ghanaian is eligible to play for Ghana despite been born in Hamburg.

He is versatile and adept at playing center back and left back.