1 hour ago

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has claimed that more supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are eager to vote for change in the upcoming December elections than even NDC loyalists.

According to him, many Ghanaians, including disillusioned NPP stalwarts, now regret their decision to support the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, citing the government’s mismanagement of the country’s resources, which has resulted in widespread economic hardship.

Speaking at the Kukurantumi Chiefs’ Palace in the Abuakwa North Constituency, Asiedu Nketia highlighted a division within the NPP, with many members seemingly prepared to vote against their own flagbearer.

He also emphasized that while the NPP’s actions have caused significant damage to the country, not all its members are to blame.

Asiedu Nketiah stated, “They are all blaming the NPP for the current woes in the country. They also know that not everybody in the NPP is causing the woes.

“It is just a few of them who have made themselves mafias and they have plunged the country into these woes and have overturned everything in our democracy.

“So, the NPP supporters are yearning for change more than us. I believe going into this election, if we are not careful, the NPP supporters who will vote for John Mahama will be more than those of us in the NDC. The NPP has effectively split into three factions.”