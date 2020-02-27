2 hours ago

After it was publicly made known that a man of God prophecied into the life of Tracy Ameyaw months before she walked down the aisle with her husband, Kennedy Osei, there has been an increase in the search of this man of God.

Located on the Spintex road, just behind the Goil Filling station, a man seen in a blue suit worn over a white shirt is spotted on a big signboard by the roadside. The church is Power of Worship International, and he calls the place Testimony City.

When the GhanaWeb team touched base at his church premises, not a lot of people were seen because the first service was over. A white marquee tent, the church auditorium, is seated on the big compound.

Also on the compound is a story building which houses offices of the senior pastor and other officials of the church.

The team was directed to the office of Prophet Daniel Amoateng, Founder and Leader of the Power of Worship International.

In the one-on-one exclusive interview, he opened up to the team for the first time after the whole Kency 2020 conversation on social media began.

Contrary to earlier reports that the prophecy was made two years ago, Prophet Amoateng says this was done on November 2, 2019.

When asked if there has been an increase in the number of people trooping into his church to experience the power of God, he answered yes.

"A couple of people have come to the church. But most of them that came, their friends had already told them about the church. So immediately the video came out, then they were like oh that your pastor, that your pastor...we have been here for only two years. But by the grace of God,...it keeps on growing," Prophet Amoateng told GhanaWeb.

Watch the interview below for more

Source: Ghanaweb.com