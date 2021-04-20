1 hour ago

Body of the 10-year-boy who was gruesomely murdered by his two friends at Kasoa last Saturday has been sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for an autopsy after which it would be released to the family for burial

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police DSP Irene Oppong has said the police after determining the exact cause of death have no option than release the body to the family after the autopsy for burial.

“We are expecting the pathologist at the police hospital to begin his work on the body of the deceased so that we can hand over the corpse to the family for burial”, DSP Irene Oppong told Hello FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

She said she cannot release any further information provided by the two suspects during their investigations as this could compromise prosecution.

The 10-year-old boy, identified as Ishmael, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa. Later, news emerged that he was murdered by his friends Felix Nyarko, and Nicholas Kini, for money rituals.

Meanwhile, the Ofaakor District Magistrate Court presided over by Her Lordship Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo on Tuesday remanded into police custody the two teenagers who allegedly killed a 10 year old boy last Saturday.

This according to the court is to allow the police to conduct more investigations into the matter.

The suspects are to reappear on April 20, 2021.

Source: MyNewsGH