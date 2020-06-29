4 hours ago

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni has challenged the youth to be more focused and embrace creativity to become innovative so as to take advantage of the numerous opportunities being explored by the entrepreneurial minded people around the world in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to help bring change to the world.

According to him, although the deadly pandemic has brought horrible things to the global community including our country today, it has equally presented to the world mind-blowing opportunities that cannot be overlooked which every youth ought to take advantage of, in order not just to shape their future but to bring change to the world.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni was speaking at an event to mark the 4th graduation ceremony of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students (IB2) of the Morgan International Community School (MICS) which was staged at the main campus auditorium of the school located at Gomoa Manso in the Central Region on Saturday June 27, 2020.

The colourful but very brief ceremony which came on the theme: “School to work transition: the role of entrepreneurship education." marked the graduation of eighteen (18) students who passed out to the University. The event also witnessed a plaque unveiled in the honour of the graduands.

Addressing the gathering, Founder of the Morgan International Community School (MICS), Rev. Obed Danquah cautioned the graduands against over complacency for obtaining higher grade while in school, insisting that it should not be taken as a mark of success.

In his estimation, success makes a complete person and can only be achieved whenever they challenge themselves in the outside world to achieve their goals by giving out their best to bring positive change to the world.

“Success is not determined by the higher marks you’ve scored in an examination. If you’ve scored 65% in an examination, do you find that as a mediocrity? What if everybody scored 100%, will call that perfection or completeness?, he quizzed.

He added that: “what makes you a complete person is when you are out there to be able to achieve your goals and even that there’s still something left for you to do”.

The distinguished business mogul cum a Minister of God therefore charged the graduands not to rest on their laurels but to push harder in order to climb the ladder of success in all their endeavours.

He equally admonished them to always strive to utilize the entrepreneurship skills which they’ve acquired while in school to remain relevant in the 21st century, which he admits is changing fast and “not going to be devoid of entrepreneurship but rather harsh with entrepreneurship”.

For his part, Head of the Morgan International Community School, Mr. Opoku Boakye-Yiadom appealed to the graduands to apply the skills and knowledge they have acquired in school to positively influence the world and make it a better place for humanity.

“Let your education be useful to the poor and vulnerable in the society. Take risk, for the future belongs to the risk takers”, he stressed.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the IB2 diploma certificates of merit to the young graduates but the thrill of occasion was when Ashley Simone Amokoa Mahrer was adjudged as the best graduating student for the year (IB Class of 2020).

She received a plaque as her prize presented to her by Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni. Ms Mahrer has also been awarded full scholarship to study at Global International Relations at the American University in USA.

The Morgan International Community School is one of the privately owned outstanding and the most vibrant international schools well-versed in development of leadership and entrepreneurship skills of students in Ghana.

Established in 2013 to provide the highest quality of educational service to its students and nurture the highest level of innovation from the youngest age in children.

Having won several various accolades barely a year after its inception, the school which has become a breeding ground for excellence has churned out many crops of International Baccalaureate students who have been offered admission into top Universities and are rubbing shoulders with the world-class students around the world.

Arguably, most students of MICS have been awarded full scholarships to study abroad in various top Universities across the world such as University of Toronto, University of Columbia and the American University among others just to mention few.

At MICS, children are more challenged to think and act independently. Subsequently, the school offers students the required platform to engage themselves in creative and innovative thinking without omitting logical, critical and philosophical thinking required in everyday activities.

Source:Joseph Kobla Wemakor