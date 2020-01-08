1 hour ago

Soon to be free agent Sogne Yacouba is in demand as clubs all over the continent hover around the striker with mouth watering deals in other to get him to their fold.

Moroccan side Olympique Club Khouribga are the latest to express interest in acquiring the services of the Burkinabe import and have tabled $50,000 to Asante Kotoko for a player whose contract is set to expire next month.

Kotoko will receive no transfer fee for their prized asset If they watch on helplessly and allow the player's contract which is due to expire in a about a month's time run out.

The Burkinabe has been a toast of Asante Kotoko fans after joining the club in 2018 as he has dazzled and helped the club in the various African Inter Club competitions.

Olympique Club de Khouribga are four places above the drop zone in the Moroccan Botola League after eleven games played.

Yacouba was recently adjudged the man of the match after starring in Kotoko's come from behind victory over Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League game.