El Fariq Hamza, a respected figure in Moroccan football officiating, has been entrusted with the role of referee for the FIFA international friendly clash between Uganda and Ghana on Tuesday.

At 34 years old, Hamza is recognized as one of the premier referees in Morocco, holding prestigious positions as an international referee under the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA. His expertise and experience make him a valued asset on the field.

Hailing from the Botola Pro, Morocco's top-flight football league, Hamza has garnered acclaim for his consistent and fair decision-making.

Assisting Hamza in ensuring a smooth and fair match will be his fellow countrymen: Brinsi Zakaria as Assistant I, Ennouajeli Ihssane as Assistant II, and Elmoutamanni Tarik as the Fourth Official.

The eagerly anticipated international friendly is set to kick off at 16:00 Hrs at the Grande de Stade Marrakech on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.