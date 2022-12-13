1 hour ago

France's Adrien Rabiot has refused to underestimate Morocco's chances of facing the two teams in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

The Moroccan national team defeated Portugal with a goal without a response to qualify for the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and set a fiery date with the French national team, the defending champion.

"We will not underestimate any team," Rabiot said in remarks published by L'Equipe newspaper.

pressure," he added.

"The Moroccan players deserve to be in the semi-finals thanks to their ability to withstand

"We will prepare well for this match, but we have to recover first because we are tired," the Juventus player added.

"This match will be watched very closely in France, because there is a large Moroccan community," he added.

Rabiot criticized the referee's decision in the France-England match for awarding a second penalty kick to the English.

He explained, "I have seen hundreds of similar situations, and the referees do not count them as a penalty kick, but justice landed on the field when it was wasted."

The Moroccan national team wrote history by ascending to the World Cup semi-finals at the expense of Portugal with a free goal.

Youssef Al-Nusairi scored Morocco's only goal in the match with a header in the 41st minute, after a cross from Yahya Atiyatallah.

Morocco became the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

And the third team to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals from outside the continents of South America and Europe, after America 1930 and South Korea 2002.

Morocco will play in the semi-finals against France on Wednesday evening with the winner to face Argentina.