3 hours ago

A mortician in his 30s has been burned to death by an angry mob at Adum Dominase in the Mpohor Fiase District following allegations of his involvement in the murder of a missing woman.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor Fiase, Ignitius Assah Mensah, reports of a missing young woman, also in her 30s, were received on Wednesday December 18.

After extensive search, her body was discovered at the Adum Dominase market under suspicious circumstances.

The DCE disclosed that later in the day, the District Police Commander informed him that the mortician, who was suspected of the crime, had been set ablaze by residents.

Authorities are yet to provide details on the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and the mob action.

The Police are currently investigating the incident to ascertain the facts and bring those responsible for the mob attack to justice.