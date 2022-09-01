2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have finally appointed a new welfare manager for the club ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

The MTN FA Cup winners have appointed Moses Bamutu Mahama as the club's new welfare manager.

He replaces WO Paul Tandoh who vacated his role as the club's welfare manager for the assistant coaching job at Aduana Stars.

Mr. Bamutu Mahama joins the phobians from relegated Ghana Premier League side WAFA.

“Moses Bamutu Mahama joins Hearts technical team as the new Welfare Manager. He joins Hearts from WAFA and he will bring his experience to bare on the team” the club's official statement read.

Bamutu Mahama expressed his gratitude to the club and hopeful for positive results at the end of the season in his first interview with Hearts of Oak media.

“ I am happy to join this great team. We will work hard to achieve a positive result at the end of the season”.