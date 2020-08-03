1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer is bracing himself for a return to former club Salernitana after the relegation of his current club Trapani to Serie C.

The midfielder joined Trapani in the winter transfer window but is looking at a swift return to his former club.

Odjer signed a short term deal with Trapani which ended last month and is currently in talks with his new club about a possible return.

His return is however not cast in stone as Trapani could win their appeal and return to the Serie B.

Everything revolves, of course, around the Trapani appeal. If the two penalty points were to be returned, the Sicilians would have to play the playoffs and Odjer would be available.

In case of salvation, the automatic renewal would be triggered, conversely, his new entourage have initiated talks with his former club about a possible return.

The 23-year old made 22 Serie B appearances this season.

Moses Odjer has in the past played for Tema Youth and Catania before joining Salernitana.