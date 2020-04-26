1 hour ago

Football agent, Yusif Chibsah says most agent do not care about the well being of their clients and are more interested in the commissions they will get.

He says some agents careless about the future or well being of their players will push them into deals that will be non beneficial to the career of the players.

According to the former Asante Kotoko midfielder he does not hurriedly push players into deals but does due diligence and thorough checks before getting his players involved.

He says players are too much in a hurry for moves outside that is why they normally end up on substitute bench.

“We intermediaries have something we call a ‘convenient transfer’. A lot of us have friends who are Sporting Directors and Coaches and this is often used to secure a transfer of favor without considering the effect on the player’s career," he told footballmadeinghana.com

"This is because some agents just want to do a deal for the sake of the money, they want to get paid their commission and don’t care what happens after. Most of such transfers results in the player not get playing time or even relegated to the B team. These are some of the ways intermediaries also contribute to killing the dreams of players to realize their full potential.” he added.