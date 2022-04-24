3 hours ago

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak Alhaji Braimah Akambi says that majority of clubs in Ghana survive through betting.

He says that most of these clubs depend on betting to survive as our league is bereft of any money from spoonsors.

There is no headline sponsor in the Ghana Premier League with only sponsor being TV rights from StarTimes which is peanuts.

Most club owners are forced to dip into their own pockets to fund the activities of these clubs which is a huge strain on their finances.

There has been a lot of incidents of match fixing allegations in the Ghana Premier League in the last few weeks.

Matches involving Bechem United and Techiman Eleven Wonders and several other ones have been entangled with allegations of match fixing.

Speaking in an interview, the Hearts board members admits that most clubs in the Ghana Premier League survive through betting as there is no money in the league to fund these clubs.

"Majority of Ghanaian clubs engaging in betting are doing it to survive because there is no money in the Ghana Premier league but if you are club and you are not financially sound go into partnership”, he told Accra based Starr FM.