24 minutes ago

Former Ghana International Willie Klutse who also doubles as the Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies has fired shots at local coaches for their ulterior motives in clamouring for national team jobs.

According to him most local coaches want the job because they can get the chance to extort money from players, their managers, agencies while also getting an opportunity to travel around the world.

''Some of these local coaches just want to coach the national teams because of the chance they will get to travel and make money. They don't care about the team. Because of corruption and the money they will make from milking players' managers, they want the job,'' he told Happy FM.

Most local coaches have been treated with disdain and disrespect each time they are linked with the various national teams with most people of the believe that they fail to command the respect of the foreign based players due to how they extort many from them and their agents.

The Inter Allies Technical Director says some of these local coaches have turned down appointments from his club because they see themselves as only fit to coach the national team due to the largess that comes with it.

'I have spoken with many of them to come and coach Inter Allies but they normally say no because they see themselves as national team coaches.'' he added.