6 minutes ago

Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament (MP), Mavis Hawa Koomson, has described most youth at Kasoa which falls under her constituency as being lazy.

The situation, according to her, has pushed prospective investors away as it will be difficult for a business to thrive in the area.

Mrs Koomson, who doubles as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, revealed this on Badwam’s People’s Cry forum on Adom TV.

This was in response to what efforts she had undertaken as MP to promote development and reduce unemployment in the area.

“It is challenging here in Kasoa for a private person to put up a structure and run a business because there are no lands. Aside from this, let me affirm that many of our youth here are very lazy. Sometimes when we are constructing projects here, we invite them to involve themselves since there are no formal jobs but they refuse to.

“But these persons will come to you complaining I don’t have food or money to survive. So, laziness is one of the key factors,” she stated.

The MP, however, was quick to add there are a few who have over the years exhibited zeal and commitment to work and have been provided with the necessary support.

“Those who have the zeal to work, we support when they avail themselves. Some of them come and they need just GHC500 or GHC1,000 for a startup business, we help because getting a formal sector or factory job for that person will be difficult.

“So if you are willing to start selling merchandise and you only need small push, why not, I can help you,” she told show hosts, Omanhene Kwabena Asante and Akwasi Nsiah