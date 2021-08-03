1 hour ago

Michael Blackson has been having a great time with his fiancé Mz Rada Darling since the two got engaged and flew to Ghana.

He has been sharing his experiences via social media and has got people to be interested in the country from the way he seems to be having such a great time.

Single Ghanaian men however are not too pleased with the Hollywood star after he made comments to the effect that majority of single Ghanaian men are broke.

Michael Blackson took to Twitter to share his opinion on why the ratio of women to men in Ghana is 3:1. According to him most men who are single in Ghana are basically poor. He said the options for women who are looking to grab a suitable man are only two; being the main chick of a broke guy or settling as a side chick to a wealthy and married man.

He Tweeted, “Bad news ladies, most of the single men in Ghana are broke yes them neegas are lol. Also the rich men are married so you have two options, you can be a main and only woman to a broke neega or side beech of a rich neega. Hurry up and pick one modasucka”.

This is not the first time innocent Ghanaian men have been dragged in the mud. Not too long ago Stephanie Benson mocked them by revealing that her daughters were hooked up with foreign partners because most of the nice single guys they met in Ghana were too short for them.