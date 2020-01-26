2 hours ago

The Bawku Divisional Police Command in the Upper East Region has arrested 25-year-old Issaaka Salifu who is on its wanted list for series of robberies and murder cases, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

It is gathered that the suspect was arrested by a police patrol team on Friday night and had in his possession one fully loaded AK 47 rifle with number 56 – 23713273 plus 20 live rounds of ammunition.

According to the police in the area, the suspect was arrested together with the AK 47 by members of the Kpalori community in Bawku.

“The night patrol team arrested and brought to the station suspect Issaka Salifu alias 25, who is wanted in series of Robbery and Murder cases under investigation together with one AK 47 rifle number 56 – 23713273 plus 20 live rounds of ammunition,” police sources revealed.

The suspect, Issaka Salifu, has been detained and the exhibit AK 47 plus 20 rounds of ammunition retained at the Station for further investigation.

