The mother of Level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Afia Dedaa Osae, who was killed after she was hit by a speeding trotro, has narrated her ordeal upon hearing what had happen to her daughter.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman explained how she experienced a heart ache when she received the news of her daughter’s accident.

In the video, she said ”My heart ached immediately when they said the issue was critical. When I got to the hospital, my son was preventing me from entering, but I gave my bag to someone and entered.

“As soon as I entered, I saw the lifeless body of my daughter,” she said, immediately breaking down in tears.

Background

A Level 300 student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Afia Dedaa Osae, reportedly lost her life through a tragic accident.

The student was hit by a speeding mini bus, commonly referred to as trotro, while standing at a busstop.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after hitting the student.

Investigations are underway to fish out the reckless driver who caused the accident