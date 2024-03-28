2 hours ago

Rashida Abubakar Tetteh, the troubled mother of a three-day-old baby, has spoken out about the tragic loss of her child allegedly due to a power outage at the Tema General Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old mother, currently admitted to the Post C-S ward of the hospital, recounted her heartbreaking experience during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday.

She revealed that, when she went to see her newborn son, a doctor told her the child couldn’t survive due to the non-functional medical equipment during the power outage.

“I went to visit my son but I didn’t see him. I was waiting outside when one doctor came to inform me that they were sorry but due to the lights out my child could not survive because the incubator was not working. The lights went off on Tuesday evening. No staff has spoken to me, and they haven’t said anything to me,” she narrated.

The grandmother of the deceased, Rebecca Johnson who also spoke on show expressed her grief.

“It’s painful, they have killed my child because of dumsor; I am in pain. We have nothing to say to the hospital. A hospital like Teme General said they didn’t have petrol in the generator. Is this how we are going to act in this country?” she cried.

However, the Tema General Hospital has debunked claims that lives were lost as a result of the power outage.

It explained that the incident occurred when power from the national grid was interrupted, and the facility had to rely on its power plant.

The management also noted that the dedicated generator set for the NICU tripped off for a short period, but the hospital’s electricians worked to restore power to the Unit until the national grid was back online.