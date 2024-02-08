5 hours ago

A 25-year-old motorbike thief, Ibrahim Mohammed Kunja, who escaped from police custody in Bole has been re-arrested and sentenced.

Ibrahim has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He was re-arrested at his hideout in Bole on February 6, 2024, after his escape two months ago.

The Bole district magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel on Wednesday sentenced Ibrahim him he appeared before it.

Meanwhile, his father, Kunja has also been arrested by police as an accomplice.