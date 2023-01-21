3 hours ago

Ghana and Cremonese striker Felix Afena-Gyan has spoken highly of his former coach Jose Mourinho describing him as his second father.

He says that the Portuguese gaffer made him who he is today despite deciding to offload him in the summer.

The 20-year-old striker joined AS Roma in January 2021 and was sent to play with the Primavera side but was spotted by the Portuguese coach who gave him a taste of first-team football.

Jose Mourinho gave the then 18-year-old striker his senior debut for AS Roma in their come-from-behind win over Cagliari in 2021/2022 season in the Italian Serie A.

Afena-Gyan had been in good form for AS Roma in the primavera where he had been in red-hot form scoring for fun.

He was rewarded by Jose Mourinho for his inspirational form for the Roma U-19 and made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari as he came on as a replacement for Matias Vina in the 57th minute.

The then 18-year-old striker started the new season on form for the Giallorossis youth side netting six goals in five matches.

“Mourinho is my second father. He made me who I am today,” he told La Gazzeta Dello Sport.

Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese on a permanent basis from Roma at the start of the current season and is still developing.

He scored the winner as Cremonese beat Napoli in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Afena-Gyan came off the bench to level the scoreline for his team and eventually scored the final penalty to send Cremonese through to the quarters.

Afena Gyan will have the opportunity to meet his “second father” Mourinho when Cremonese face AS Roma in the last eight of the Coppa Italia.