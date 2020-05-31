3 hours ago

Mourners at Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region on Saturday morning defied the president’s directive on social gathering as they were seen in their numbers at a funeral.

When Empire News visited the funeral grounds, the mourners did not appear to be bothered by the directive that bars gatherings beyond 25 persons due to COVID-19.

Some residents wondered why the family would hold such a large funeral when the Sekondi-Takoradi has been declared hotspot for COVID-19 by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Assemblyman for the area, Prince Kojo Arthur, who also doubles as the Takoradi Constituency Chairman for the ruling NPP expressed surprise at the development.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Ghana have now hit 7,768 according to latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday.

One more person has also died from the virus taking the death toll to 35.

Meanwhile, over 100 people have also recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 2,540.

Ahafo region now remains the only region out of the 16 regions yet to record a COVID-19 case.

Count of cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 5,430

Ashanti Region – 1,183

Western Region – 405

Central Region – 381

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 71

Western North Region – 65

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1