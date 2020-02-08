1 hour ago

Black Stars attacker Kwabena Owusu moved to Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK from Spanish side Cordoba in the January transfer window.

Amidst all the acrimony with his former side, Owusu made the move and on Saturday made his debut in a competitive game for his new club.

Qarabag drew with Neftchi in a goalless drawn game and the Ghanaian came from the bench but could not help his side get the all important goal.

The Black Stars midfielder says that his move to Azerbaijan will have no adverse effect on his national team call up as all he needs to do is to perform well.

“Yeah because if you are doing well, I think they will call you. It’s not a matter [of] you are playing in an Arab country. If you are doing well or if you are improving, I think they will call you”.

He added: “It’s just football. [In] football, all you need is patience. You focus on what you want to do and I think it is normal”.

The tricky attacker was a member of the Black Meteors team that failed to reach the Olympic games in Tokyo after failing at the Caf U-23 tournament and was also part of the 2019 Ghana Afcon team in Egypt.