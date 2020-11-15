1 hour ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has announced it has settled the long outstanding arrears of the senior female national team the Black Queens.

Players of the Black Queens have protested on countless occasions about the monies owed them as far back as 2015.

The arrears are bonuses owed players, technical and management committee of the Black Queens for winning the All African games in 2015 and also bonuses for placing third at the 2016 African Women Championship in Cameroon.

However, the Ministry has finally paid all entitlements owed them after series of protests and threats to boycott national team assignments.

A statement released by the Ministry on Sunday morning confirms the payment of all arrears owed the Black Queens after about five years.