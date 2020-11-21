3 hours ago

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah (Hon.), on Saturday, November 21, 2020 joined GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku and scores of mourners to pay their last respect to former Ghana forward Opoku Afriyie. The funeral took place at the forecourt of the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

They were accompanied by Executive Council members Madam Habiba Atta Forson, Frederick Acheampong and George Amoako.

Others included Osei Tutu Agyemang, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association; Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Alex Asante; former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Ex Ghana Internationals, Thomas Duah, Samuel Osei Kuffuor and Abdul Razak, Alhaji Karim Grunzah, owner of Premier League club King Faisal.

Also present at the funeral were Justin Kodua Frimpong, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, former GFA Vice President George Afriyie, Abdul Salam Yakubu, President of New Edubiase United Football Club, football administrators, staff of the Ghana Football Association, staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, retired players of the Black Stars, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Opoku Afriyie, affectionately called ‘Bayie’ was a former Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana forward. He died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after a short illness.

He was a member of Ghana’s 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winning squads.

Opoku Afriyie was the top scorer in the Ghana league in 1979 and 1981. After hanging up his boots, Opoku took up roles as Team Manager and Welfare Officer of the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko respectively. He was 65.