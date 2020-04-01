28 minutes ago

(GERMANY OUT) 31.05.2014, Fussball Laenderspiel in Rotterdam, Niederlande - Ghana 1-0, Trainer Kwesi Appiah (Ghana) (Photo by Team 2 Sportphoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

There has been a war of words between former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and the Ghana Football Association about his five month salary arrears and his bonuses from two matches.

Kwasi Appiah has through his lawyers written to the Ghana Football Association demanding for his salary arrears owed him but the GFA's communication's director Henry Asante Twum retorted that the GFA does not owe Kwasi Appiah as its the Ministry of Youth and Sports who foot the salaries of the Black Star coaches since time in memorial.

The Sports Ministry says it will settle the arrears of the former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

This follows the back and forth between the GFA and the former coach about who is to pay the Black stars coach.

"The Ministry pays his salary not the FA.

What this means is that the Ministry is the supervisory body of football and for that matter sports in general.

But the FA are the employers of the coach.

They recommend him to the Ministry to be paid.

Why Kwesi Appiah is on the neck of the GFA is because he signed a contract with the GFA and not the Ministry.

Whatever happens we have accepted that we will pay.” revealed aide to the Sports Minister Kofi Asare Brako.

The former Black Stars coach is owed $185,000 comprising five months salary arrears and bonuses from two matches since been sacked last year from his job.

He has accused the GFA of disrespect as he is being treated differently to some expatriates who coached the Black Stars.

The Sports Ministry has however not indicated when they will pay the arrears.