The Ministry of Youth and Sports has sent a goodwill message to the Black Queens ahead of their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Accra on Sunday.

Ghana trail their counterparts 2-0 from the first leg which was in played in Lagos on Wednesday.

This encounter between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 1600hrs GMT on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.

Goodwill message to Blacķ Queens

The Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes to send a goodwill message to the senior female National team, the Black queens on their second leg AWCON qualifiers against the super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Ministry believes in the ability and capability of the team to overturn the 2 goals deficit in the first leg.

The team is encouraged to bring out their best during the match and endeavour to adopt a fighting spirit approach to ensure victory for Ghana.

The Ministry would like to entreat all Ghanaians to throw their unwavering support and prayers behind the team to ensure victory in the match.