2 hours ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has sent a goodwill message to Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Champions League Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of their second leg clash against Wydad AC of Casablanca.

Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clashed in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.

Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.

The second leg game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.

MESSAGE TO ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK

The Ministry of Youth and Sports extends its heartfelt felicitations to Accra Hearts of Oak in their second leg tie against Wydad AC of Morocco in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.

The team being the sole representative of Ghana in this year's CAF Champions League deserves alot of commendations for their exceptional performance.

The Ministry would like to encourage the team to perform beyond the expectation of thier fans and Ghanaians as a whole.

Ghanaians are being entreated to throw their support and prayers behind the team to make the country proud.

Signed:

Public Relations Unit