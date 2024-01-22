19 minutes ago

Chiquinho Conde, the coach of the Mozambique national team, has expressed admiration for Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus ahead of their crucial encounter in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars face Mozambique in a must-win match after a draw with Egypt and a loss to Cape Verde in their first two games.

While acknowledging Kudus as a great player and expressing pleasure in watching him play, Conde emphasized the collective effort required in a team game.

He stressed that victory could only be achieved through cohesive team play rather than individual brilliance.

"He [Kudus] is a great player, and it is a great pleasure to see him play, but this is a team game. If he plays alone, he will not be able to win the game, so they need to play like a team," Conde stated.

Mozambique faces a challenging task against Ghana, with both teams needing a win to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Cape Verde has already topped the group with consecutive wins, while Egypt holds the second spot with two points.

Ghana and Mozambique are currently tied with a point each, setting the stage for a decisive encounter to determine their fate in the competition.

The match is scheduled for Monday in Cote d'Ivoire at 8pm local time.