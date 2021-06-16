26 minutes ago

Mozambique's health ministry is on high alert as Covid-19 cases in the country increase.

Cases had gone down from March till May but in the last 14 days, the country has recorded 773 new cases against 442 cases in the same period last month.

Deputy National Director of Public Health Benigna Matsinhe said the increase was of "great concern" as it could "destroy all the effort made so far".

"Our appeal is that people must remain firm in complying with the general measures to prevent and combat Covid-19 and avoid taking negligent attitudes, considering that the slowdown in the pandemic means the end of the disease among us," she stressed.

Tighter restrictions were imposed earlier this year after a second coronavirus wave followed the Christmas break.

They were gradually eased from March with the reopening of schools - and last month churches, nurseries and some gyms were allowed to reopen - and some sporting events restarted.

A night-time curfew in metropolitan areas has remained, but its hours were shortened at end of May and it now runs from 23:00 and 04:00.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the country’s vaccination campaign has started with the aim of vaccinating 23,000 people, including teachers, over the next two weeks.

“In this second phase, the second dose will be administered to those who have already taken the first dose and the first dose to the new groups,” Dr Matsinhe said.

So far, Mozambique, which has a population of 29.5 million, has received a total of 744,000 doses:

284,000 from the vaccine-sharing scheme Covax

100,000 from India

260,000 from China.

The health ministry has already immunised around 350,000 people - and intends to eventually vaccinate a total of 16 million people.

Source : peacefmonline.com