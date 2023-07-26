26 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo North, Joseph Kwame Kumah says the poor state of roads in the Kintampo township caused the flooding that disrupted teaching and learning at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic School.

His remarks were in response to the flooding at the Kintampo SDA Basic School in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East Region.

A viral video of flooding in the school raised concerns about how efficient teaching and learning could progress as students were left stranded because they were surrounded by flood waters which passed through their classrooms.

“This particular flooding is because the Kintampo township roads have not been fixed. The only motorable and enviable road we have is the Kintampo-Tamale highway. The next one we have is the Municipal Assembly road which was done during President Kufuor’s time, after a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) called Razak lobbied for,” Mr Kumah indicated in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

He said the previous government began constructing the roads, but the lack of continuity had destroyed all that they started.

The MCE for Kintampo Municipal Assembly, Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw said the assembly had engaged a contractor to construct a six-unit classroom block for the school, but the nature of the area had made it difficult to do so.

“This is not the first time, this is the third time. The first time I saw it was in the middle part of 2022. I paid a visit to the school, and they told me that anytime it rains the whole place gets flooded. Then the old school block was a pavilion, and they appealed to the assembly to help construct a new block which I also made the promise to do.”

“The assembly has engaged a contractor to construct a six-unit classroom block with an office and staff common room for the school which we will start by the end of August… But because Kintampo is a valley, anytime it rains the whole place gets flooded,” he stated.

Mr Ameyaw again said the assembly was putting in measures to construct drains to ensure that the situation was addressed.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Kintampo SDA Basic School in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East Region are appealing to stakeholders and the public to come to the aid of the school to prevent frequent flooding.

Recent flooding in the area wreaked havoc at the school hampering teaching and learning.

Speaking on behalf of the school’s headmaster, Mr. Frank Abuduka, a teacher at the school disclosed that the video was taken last Wednesday during a downpour.

“We realized today that there was a viral video of our school being flooded, and the incident happened last Wednesday. We always suffer anytime it rains, the whole block is always flooded, and we always have to wait for the water to drain before we can get back into the classroom.”

“Our learning materials are sometimes flooded, and we often miss some properties of the students, and so we are appealing to the general public to help us get a new block and our roofing also leaks anytime it rains.”

Source: citifmonline